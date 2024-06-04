All Sections
Emergency power cuts implemented in 7 Ukrainian oblasts and Kyiv

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 4 June 2024, 16:09
Emergency power cuts implemented in 7 Ukrainian oblasts and Kyiv
Stock photo: Getty Images

Seven oblasts as well as the city of Kyiv have experienced emergency power outages as a result of energy limits being exceeded.

Source: press service of National Power Company Ukrenergo

Quote: "Ukrenergo was forced to implement emergency outages starting at 14:25 because of the rise in consumption restrictions. Additionally, starting at 14:50, special schedules of emergency shutdowns were implemented for home and industrial consumers in Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv [oblasts] and the city of Kyiv, as well as Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi oblasts," the report said.

In addition, power supplies of vital infrastructure facilities may experience outages.

Emergency outages will be cancelled whenever the consumption returns to certain levels. After that, the usual hourly outage schedules will take effect.

Background:

  • Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and Donetsk oblasts due to the power system's precarious situation.
  • Kyiv is experiencing emergency outages as a result of exceeding its energy constraints.

Subjects: energy
energy
