Russian military deploy "reserve army" to send additional forces to southern Ukraine – ISW

Russia's military has deployed a "reserve army" to allow its units from Luhansk Oblast to relocate to "defend" the south from an advancing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Military Intelligence Directorate, said that the Russian military has deployed units of the newly created "reserve army" (25th Combined Arms Army) to allow units currently on the front line in Luhansk Oblast to move sideways to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.

The ISW believes that the 25th Combined Arms Army is unlikely to be combat-ready given its hasty deployment.

In addition, ISW reported that the invaders were disappointed with Russian counter-battery fire near Urozhayne and along the Novomayorske-Novodonetske-Kermenchyk frontline. In addition, Russian troops defending the area are in poor physical condition and under psychological stress.

Also, according to ISW, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and made some progress on 1 September. Geo-location footage shows that Ukrainian forces have made minor advances northwest of Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut).

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had made gains in the Novodanylivka-Novopokropivka area (5-13 km south of Orikhiv) and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. However, Russian sources claimed that Russian troops had repelled Ukrainian attacks near Robotyne (10 km south of Orikhiv) and Verbove (18 km southeast of Orikhiv).

At the same time, John Kirby, US National Security Council spokesman, said on 1 July that the US had seen significant Ukrainian progress in the "Zaporizhzhia area" (probably referring to the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) over the past 72 hours and that Ukrainian forces had made some progress on the "second line of Russian defence" in southern Ukraine. Kirby also stated that anonymous criticism of the progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive by US officials is not helpful.

To quote ISW takeaways for 1 September:

Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, in the Donetsk-Zaporizhia Oblast border area, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast but did not make any confirmed gains.

Russian occupation officials announced on 1 September that voting began for the Russian regional elections held in occupied Ukraine and will continue in various forms through 10 September.

Russian officials continue efforts to forcibly indoctrinate Ukrainian youth into Russian culture and identity by integrating schools in occupied Ukraine into the Russian educational system.

