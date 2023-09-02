Russians threaten to take away children not attending school in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff report

The occupation authorities are threatening parents in Volnovakha district in Donetsk Oblast who have not sent their children to a school that follows the Russian curriculum with taking them away and placing them in Russian orphanages.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 September

Details: In August, the Russians called on the local population to send their children to schools that teach the Russian curriculum, as well as to participate in elections and vote for candidates from the United Russia party.

Currently, representatives of district education departments, accompanied by the Russian Federal Security Service, are visiting families who have not sent their children to school and conducting preventive conversations about compliance with Russian legislation on compulsory secondary education.

The authorities are drawing up reports on improper performance of parental duties and threatening the parents that after three reports they will be deprived of their parental rights and their children will be transferred to orphanages in Russia.

Russian forces launched a total of 4 missile strikes and 39 air strikes over the past day, and carried out 42 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The Russian terrorist attacks unfortunately resulted in casualties among the civilian population, both dead and wounded. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over 45 combat engagements took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 30 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. They also carried out airstrikes near Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. More than 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensives near Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also carried out airstrikes near Stupochky, Bila Hora and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces tried to advance near Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast, but did not succeed. They launched artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out an airstrike near Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians shelled more than 15 settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces carried out an airstrike near Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians attacked more than 10 settlements in Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched six strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and five strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 4 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 10 artillery pieces at their firing positions, 2 command posts, 3 ammunition storage points and a radar station.

