Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi served with notice of suspicion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Roman KravetsSaturday, 2 September 2023, 09:14
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi served with notice of suspicion
PHOTO: SOURCES OF UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office have served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code.

Source: UP sources in law enforcement agencies; SSU press service

Details: As UP sources report, Kolomoiskyi is under suspicion for Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime.

According to data obtained by UP, the notice of suspicion was served during a search of the oligarch’s property. Prosecutors will request Kolomoiskyi be placed in custody with bail being equivalent to the estimated damages.

 
PHOTO: SOURCES OF UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the oligarch had been served with a notice of suspicion.

The special service notes that it was established that during the years 2013-2020, Ihor Kolomoiskyi laundered more than half a billion UAH [approx. US$13.5 million] by taking them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banking institutions.

The pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office continues.

Background:

  • In February 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search at the home of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in Dnipro.
  • At that time, it was known that the investigation was related to fraud surrounding Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, Ukrainian oil extracting and refining companies respectively. Before the companies were nationalised, Kolomoiskyi owned a stake in them.

