Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoiskyi served with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office have served oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a notice of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code.

Source: UP sources in law enforcement agencies; SSU press service

Details: As UP sources report, Kolomoiskyi is under suspicion for Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime.

Advertisement:

Коломойському вручили підозру.

далі буде... pic.twitter.com/nwYqksrfhf — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 2, 2023

According to data obtained by UP, the notice of suspicion was served during a search of the oligarch’s property. Prosecutors will request Kolomoiskyi be placed in custody with bail being equivalent to the estimated damages.

PHOTO: SOURCES OF UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the oligarch had been served with a notice of suspicion.

The special service notes that it was established that during the years 2013-2020, Ihor Kolomoiskyi laundered more than half a billion UAH [approx. US$13.5 million] by taking them abroad, using the infrastructure of controlled banking institutions.

The pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office continues.

Background:

In February 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Bureau of Economic Security conducted a search at the home of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in Dnipro.

At that time, it was known that the investigation was related to fraud surrounding Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta, Ukrainian oil extracting and refining companies respectively. Before the companies were nationalised, Kolomoiskyi owned a stake in them.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!