Explosions heard in Kryvyi Rih; Ukrainian air defence responds successfully

Explosions have been heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the afternoon of 2 September; an air-raid warning has been issued. Later it became known that air defence successfully shot down the target.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city Defence Council; Air Force; Yevhen Sytnychenko, Head of Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, on Facebook; social media.

Quote from Vilkul: "About the explosions. Everything is okay.

More details later."

Details: Readers report two explosions, probably caused by ballistic missiles.

After that, an air-raid warning was issued.

Before that, the Air Force warned about a missile threat in the oblast.

Updated: Sytnychenko later reported that air defence forces successfully responded to the Russian attack and "everything is fine in the district".

After the all-clear was sounded, Vilkul said the air defence system in the city "successfully responded", and the target had been hit.

Quote from Vilkul: "The air defence system responded. Successfully. The target is hit.

I remind all social media users trying to show their awareness that you may only write about air defence operations after the all-clear has been sounded."

