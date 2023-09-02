All Sections
Ireland to support Mariupol in recovery after liberation

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 2 September 2023, 14:32

Ireland will support Mariupol families in evacuation and share its experience and expertise in developing a new economic model for the city in the future reconstruction.

Source: Mariupol City Council 

Details: During a meeting between Vadym Boichenko, Mayor of Mariupol, and Therese Healy, Ireland’s Ambassador to Ukraine, the parties discussed cooperation aimed at supporting evacuated families from Mariupol and the future reconstruction of the city, Mariupol Reborn.

Boichenko said that Ireland is ready to support Mariupol IDPs and join programs to support Mariupol schoolchildren.

In addition, Ireland has offered its assistance in restoring Mariupol's economy after the liberation. The country has experience in transforming the economy and creating new industry branches, which could be useful for Mariupol.

Healy also noted that Ireland will continue to support the Ukrainian people in their struggle for independence and freedom.

"The Mariupol Reborn project is being implemented by the Mariupol City Council with the investment support of [Ukrainian oligarch] Rinat Akhmetov's SCM and international donors," the statement said.

Background:

After the occupation of Mariupol, the Russian "authorities" began to demolish houses damaged by attacks and build new ones – in May 2022, the first Russian ads for apartments and houses built in the occupied city began to appear.

Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

