Ukraine reacts to cancellation of Russian and Belarusian ambassadors' invitations to Nobel Prize awards ceremonies

European PravdaSaturday, 2 September 2023, 15:54

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called the Nobel Foundation's refusal to invite the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus to a banquet to mark the awarding of the Nobel Prizes in Stockholm this year a victory for humanism.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Oleh Nikolenko, Foreign Ministry spokesman

Quote: "The victory of humanism. The Nobel Foundation has cancelled its decision to invite the ambassadors of Russia and Belarus to the Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm."  

Details: At the same time, Nikolenko expressed his gratitude to all those who demanded the restoration of justice.

"We are convinced that a similar decision should be made in relation to the Russian and Belarusian ambassadors to Oslo," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As it is known, five of the six Nobel Prizes are awarded annually in Stockholm after a nomination process that is kept secret for the next 50 years. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, where separate celebrations take place.

This year's winners will be announced in early October, and the award ceremonies will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

In its announcement that it had withdrawn invitations to the ambassadors of Russia, Iran and Belarus to attend the celebrations in Stockholm, the Nobel Foundation specifically noted that all ambassadors would be invited to the ceremony in Oslo.

This week, the Nobel Foundation announced its intention to invite diplomats from all states accredited in Sweden – including Russian and Belarusian – to the Nobel Prize banquet in Stockholm, unlike last year, when representatives of the Russian and Belarusian embassies were not invited.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Kremlin would only react to such a decision by increasing the sense of impunity and committing new crimes.

The decision also drew harsh criticism from politicians in Sweden, with some planning to boycott the event.

