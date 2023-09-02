Russians unsuccessfully try to advance on three fronts – General Staff report

On Saturday, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts; more than 15 combat clashes took place over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: During the day, the Russians carried out two missile and 34 air strikes, and carried out 42 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The Russian terrorist led to casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.

More than 15 combat clashes took place during the day.

The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 20 settlements, in particular, Khrinivka, Karpovychi, Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Ukrainske, Shalyhyne, Kostiantynivka, Veselivka, Riasne, Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast) and Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Varvarivka, Potykhonove (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Kamianka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Cherneshchyna (Kharkiv Oblast), Novoiehorivka, and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast). More than ten settlements, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Dronivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Vesele and Pryvillia (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, more than 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Kurdiumivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives near Sieverne in Donetsk Oblast. They fired from artillery and mortars on the settlements of Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Avdiivka, Stepove, and Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The settlements of Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Kostiantynivka, and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians shelled more than ten settlements with artillery, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Staromaiorske, Novosilka and Zelene Pole (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 15 settlements, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Piatykhatky (Zaporizhia Oblast), and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, more than ten settlements, including Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Mykolaivka, Tiahynka, Kherson, and Pervomaiske (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two - on the Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 12 artillery systems at firing positions, two ammunition warehouses, two checkpoints and one anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russians.

