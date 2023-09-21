Erdoğan does not share "negative attitude" towards Putin, claims Russia is "no ordinary country"

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, does not share the "negative attitudes" of the leaders of certain other states towards Vladimir Putin, whose country has been waging an aggressive war against Ukraine for more than a year and a half.

Source: Erdoğan to Turkish journalists in New York on Wednesday 20 September, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg

Details: "Both leaders and prime ministers have negative attitudes toward Putin. Of course, we do not have the same attitude. I do not find these attitudes right. Because Russia is not an ordinary country," the Turkish leader said.

He added that Russia is one of the leading grain producers in the world, so "such a country cannot be ignored".

"We will continue our relations with Russia in a positive way," Erdoğan said, referring to Türkiye’s desire to become a hub for natural gas exports to Europe and Ankara's dependence on imports of Russian gas.

A few days ago, the Turkish president said that he trusts Russia as much as he does the West and believes Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Türkiye is a member of NATO and supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine by providing it with assault drones. However, Ankara has refused to join the sanctions imposed against Russia because of the invasion, claiming to be a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

Putin met with Erdoğan in Sochi in early September. The Turkish president had hoped to restore the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but was unable to do so. European Pravda covered the Turkish leader’s visit in detail: Russian Defeat for Erdoğan. How Turkish Leader Failed to Secure Ukraine Grain Deal with Putin.

