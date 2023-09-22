All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia in talks to train Ukrainians on Swedish Gripen fighter jets on its territory

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 September 2023, 17:38
Czechia in talks to train Ukrainians on Swedish Gripen fighter jets on its territory
PHOTO: GETTY

Czechia is currently negotiating with Sweden on the possibility of conducting training for Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighter jets in Czechia.

Source: Radio Prague International citing Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová during an open discussion in Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Černochová also reported that the Czech Ministry of Defence has presented a new draft mandate for the training of Ukrainian servicemen in Czechia for interdepartmental discussion.

Advertisement:

In the spring and early summer, about 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen trained at the Libavá training ground in Olomouc. The decision previously adopted by the government stated that its goal was to train about 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Czechia by the end of 2023.

Černochová said that Czechia will continue to provide support to Ukraine, in particular by supplying weapons.

"Our equipment [that was delivered to Ukraine] was not even from mobilisation reserves. It was equipment that we would never have used again, and a significant number of servicemen were not even trained to operate it," the minister said, clarifying that there are no spare parts or ammunition for this equipment.

Czechia has a squadron of 14 Gripen fighter jets.

Background: 

  • Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said Ukrainian pilots had completed introductory training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.
  • The delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Sweden.
  • However, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later stated that Sweden needs Gripen fighter jets as well, noting that there are no plans to send any to Ukraine at the moment.
  • The media recently reported that the Swedish government may soon instruct its Armed Forces to assess conditions for delivering Gripen fighter jets.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: