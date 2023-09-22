Czechia in talks to train Ukrainians on Swedish Gripen fighter jets on its territory

Czechia is currently negotiating with Sweden on the possibility of conducting training for Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighter jets in Czechia.

Source: Radio Prague International citing Czech Defence Minister Jana Černochová during an open discussion in Prague, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Černochová also reported that the Czech Ministry of Defence has presented a new draft mandate for the training of Ukrainian servicemen in Czechia for interdepartmental discussion.

In the spring and early summer, about 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen trained at the Libavá training ground in Olomouc. The decision previously adopted by the government stated that its goal was to train about 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Czechia by the end of 2023.

Černochová said that Czechia will continue to provide support to Ukraine, in particular by supplying weapons.

"Our equipment [that was delivered to Ukraine] was not even from mobilisation reserves. It was equipment that we would never have used again, and a significant number of servicemen were not even trained to operate it," the minister said, clarifying that there are no spare parts or ammunition for this equipment.

Czechia has a squadron of 14 Gripen fighter jets.

Background:

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said Ukrainian pilots had completed introductory training on Swedish Gripen fighter jets.

The delivery of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine was discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Sweden.

However, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later stated that Sweden needs Gripen fighter jets as well, noting that there are no plans to send any to Ukraine at the moment.

The media recently reported that the Swedish government may soon instruct its Armed Forces to assess conditions for delivering Gripen fighter jets.

