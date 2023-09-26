German Foreign Minister: There is no Ukraine war fatigue

Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, assures that there is no domestic fatigue from supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian Federation, despite economic difficulties.

Source: Baerbock said this in an interview with CNN host Christiane Amanpour, reports European Pravda.

Details: When asked whether there is domestic Ukraine war fatigue in Germany amid economic turmoil, the minister replied: "No."

Quote: "We are a democracy, so everybody has their own views on things in the world. But from the beginning, the vast majority of Germans, of Europeans, totally understood ‘this could be us’," she explained.

Baerbock acknowledged that Germany, like the rest of the world, is experiencing high inflation, and the German economy was also extremely dependent on Russian oil and gas.

"In these kinds of times, you have to make the right decision to support Ukraine, the peace. But you have to explain to the people why we need to do it. And you have to also work with other social programmes to counter the negative effects for the normal people, the normal families. This is what we try to do," the Foreign Minister concluded.

In early September, Annalena Baerbock was in Kyiv on her fourth visit since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression. After that, she said that in the coming months it is necessary to strengthen the air defence of Ukraine.

