Partners have already provided Ukraine with US$100 billion in military aid – Defence Minister

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 17:26
OLEKSII REZNIKOV. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, international partners have already provided Ukraine with military aid worth about US$100 billion, of which almost US$60 billion came from the US alone.

Source: Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "If we calculate and evaluate all the aid packages today, I think we have already received about US$100 billion during the full-scale invasion."

Details: Reznikov clarified that this is money for weapons and military equipment.

"We have received over US$100 billion in various weapons and equipment, rounds of ammunition, shells, and shots.From the United States alone, we received more than US$50 billion, approaching US$60 billion. If you multiply this by the hryvnia exchange rate, you will see how many trillions of hryvnias it is," he said.

