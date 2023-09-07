Ukrainian grain is now exported through Croatian ports

Ukrainian grain has started being exported through Croatian ports. Ukraine is ready to develop this trade route by expanding the capabilities of the transport corridor.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, during a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković

Quote: "Ukrainian grain has started being exported through Croatian ports. We are grateful for this opportunity. This trade route, although niche, is already popular.

We are ready to develop it by expanding the capabilities of the transport corridor. We believe that this logistics route will play an important role in bilateral trade between our countries even after the war."

Details: The parties also discussed the importance of jointly resolving the issue of restrictions for Ukrainian export.

In addition, the meeting raised the issue of accelerating the localisation of mine-clearance equipment production.

Quote: "We also discussed preparations for the mine-clearance conference to be held in Zagreb this October. This important event should help coordinate the efforts of international partners aimed at clearing mines in our country."

More details: At the same time, Plenković offered to assist Ukraine in investigating war crimes, as Croatia has experience in this area. Croatia will share its experience and expertise in establishing special prosecutors and special police to investigate war crimes.

