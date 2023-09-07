Ukraine submits proposals on restoration of grain corridor without Russia to Türkiye

Ukraine has submitted a proposal to Türkiye to resume the grain corridor without Russia, as there are no restrictions for vessels passing through the corridor in the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria, and Türkiye.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye, at a press conference

Quote: "The proposal to work [on the grain corridor] without Russia has been transferred to the Turkish side. So far, there is no final confirmation. But since the ships are already sailing through the territorial waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye, and passing through the straits without restrictions, this is actually a rational way," the diplomat said.

Bodnar emphasised that even within the framework of the grain deal there were frequent cases of Russia restricting the passage of ships to Ukraine or trying to regulate access to this or that Ukrainian port. In addition, the list of products that could be exported from the territory of Ukraine was limited.

According to Bodnar, since there are no export restrictions on Ukrainian products for ships passing through this humanitarian corridor, such an alternative option can be one of the main ones to resolve the situation.

Currently, communication is ongoing between Türkiye and the UN based on the results of negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia to develop agreed positions. The participants of the negotiation process expect "communication between Ukraine and Türkiye at the highest level". The ambassador says they may take place in the coming days or within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

"We, of course, take a constructive position towards our partners Türkiye and the UN and mediators, and we will work out mechanisms that will be beneficial to our side, but will not harm the principled position regarding the lifting of sanctions from Russia – this is a wrong path," Bodnar assured.

Background:

On 4 September, the presidents of Türkiye and Russia met in Sochi. The main topic of the meeting was the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The parties did not reach an agreement on this issue.

The grain initiative is an agreement between the UN, Türkiye, Ukraine and the Russian Federation on sea corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain; it was signed on 22 July 2022.

After another prolongation and a several-months halt due to sabotage by the Russian side, on 17 July 2023, the Russian Federation refused to participate in the grain agreement.

