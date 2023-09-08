All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon denies Russian claims about danger of depleted uranium rounds

European PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 01:37

The Pentagon has denied Russia's claims that the depleted uranium ammunition that the United States is to send to Ukraine could increase the incidence of cancer and other diseases.

Source: European Pravda; briefing by Sabrina Singh, Deputy Speaker of the Pentagon

She cited the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which said there is no evidence that depleted uranium rounds cause cancer.

Advertisement:

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that there has been no increase in cases of leukaemia or other cancers after exposure to uranium or depleted uranium, the Pentagon spokeswoman added.

"Even the IAEA has stated unequivocally that there is no proven link between D.U. exposure and increases in cancers or significant health or environmental impacts," Sabrina Singh said.

Singh says these munitions  are "standard" anti-tank rounds used in Abrams tanks.

"Many militaries across the world use depleted uranium in their tanks.  So we feel that these will be the most effective rounds to counter Russian tanks," Sabrina Singh said.

Recently, the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth US$175 million, which, in particular, included ammunition with depleted uranium.

In June, the media reported that the Biden administration planned to approve the transfer of depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: