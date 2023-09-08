All Sections
Pentagon denies Russian claims about danger of depleted uranium rounds

European PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 01:37

The Pentagon has denied Russia's claims that the depleted uranium ammunition that the United States is to send to Ukraine could increase the incidence of cancer and other diseases.

Source: European Pravda; briefing by Sabrina Singh, Deputy Speaker of the Pentagon

She cited the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which said there is no evidence that depleted uranium rounds cause cancer.

In addition, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that there has been no increase in cases of leukaemia or other cancers after exposure to uranium or depleted uranium, the Pentagon spokeswoman added.

"Even the IAEA has stated unequivocally that there is no proven link between D.U. exposure and increases in cancers or significant health or environmental impacts," Sabrina Singh said.

Singh says these munitions  are "standard" anti-tank rounds used in Abrams tanks.

"Many militaries across the world use depleted uranium in their tanks.  So we feel that these will be the most effective rounds to counter Russian tanks," Sabrina Singh said.

Recently, the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth US$175 million, which, in particular, included ammunition with depleted uranium.

In June, the media reported that the Biden administration planned to approve the transfer of depleted uranium shells for Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

