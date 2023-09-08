European Council President calls "blatantly scandalous" Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports after withdrawal from grain agreement

Russia must stop the blockade and attacks on Ukrainian ports, as the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports threatens the lives of about 250 million people in developing countries.

Source: Charles Michel, President of the European Council, at a press conference before the start of the G20 meeting on Friday in New Delhi, reports Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As we speak, Russia continues to attack the sovereign nation of Ukraine, killing people, destroying its cities. This is why the EU will continue to strongly back Ukraine and to pile pressure on Russia. The Kremlin's war is also unravelling lives far beyond Ukraine, including right here in South Asia. Over 250 million people face acute food insecurity worldwide," Michel said.

He called the situation "blatantly scandalous" when Russia, after withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, blocks and attacks Ukrainian seaports.

"This must stop. Ships with grain must have safe access through the Black Sea. Antonio Guterres' United Nations initiative had delivered 30 to 32 million tonnes to the markets, especially to developing countries. The Kremlin's offer of 1 million tonnes of grain to Africa is therefore absolutely cynical," Michel said.

He also stressed that the EU is increasing efforts to provide Ukrainian food with alternative export routes. According to Michel, corridors of solidarity have already exported 41 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.

On 9 September, a two-day G20 meeting begins in New Delhi, during which world leaders will discuss, in particular, Russian aggression against Ukraine and its consequences for the global economy and global security.

The United Nations is currently conducting secret negotiations with the Russian Federation to reach a deal in which the key sanctions imposed after the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine will be lifted from Vladimir Putin’s terrorist regime in exchange for reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

