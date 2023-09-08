All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK jets protect ships carrying Ukrainian grain from Russian attacks – The Telegraph

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 8 September 2023, 20:42
UK jets protect ships carrying Ukrainian grain from Russian attacks – The Telegraph
photo: GETTY IMAGES

Following Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure, UK Royal Air Force warplanes have recently been protecting cargo ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence stepped up its activities after Russia started targeting Ukraine’s grain infrastructure in July, following the halt of the grain deal.

Advertisement:

"We will use our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea … As part of these surveillance operations, RAF aircraft are conducting flights over the area to deter Russia from carrying out illegal strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain," the newspaper quotes information from Downing Street.

The information came to light after the UK government announced an international summit on food security in November "to tackle the causes of food insecurity and malnutrition".

Background: European Council President Charles Michel said Russia must end its blockade and bombardments of Ukrainian ports, as blocking Ukrainian grain exports threatens the lives of about 250 million people in developing countries.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

 Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: