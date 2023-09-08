All Sections
UK jets protect ships carrying Ukrainian grain from Russian attacks – The Telegraph

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 8 September 2023, 20:42
UK jets protect ships carrying Ukrainian grain from Russian attacks – The Telegraph
photo: GETTY IMAGES

Following Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure, UK Royal Air Force warplanes have recently been protecting cargo ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence stepped up its activities after Russia started targeting Ukraine’s grain infrastructure in July, following the halt of the grain deal.

"We will use our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to monitor Russian activity in the Black Sea … As part of these surveillance operations, RAF aircraft are conducting flights over the area to deter Russia from carrying out illegal strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain," the newspaper quotes information from Downing Street.

The information came to light after the UK government announced an international summit on food security in November "to tackle the causes of food insecurity and malnutrition".

Background: European Council President Charles Michel said Russia must end its blockade and bombardments of Ukrainian ports, as blocking Ukrainian grain exports threatens the lives of about 250 million people in developing countries.

