All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We need to see clear NATO's signal about readiness to accept Ukraine – Johnson

European PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 21:46

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe it is possible to reach a compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Johnson during the Yalta European Strategy forum on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Undoubtedly, we all want peace as soon as possible. We all pray for peace. However, we understand that we will not get peace through agreements with Putin. Prigozhin wanted to reach an agreement with Putin and you see how it all turned out," Boris Johnson believes.

Advertisement:

Details: Johnson said NATO's unwillingness to accept Ukraine is what caused the current war.

"Everything would have been different if we had been much clearer in our position. But we said one thing while thinking about another, and this led to a tragedy. And now we have to say it clearly – we want Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as possible. As soon as possible," Johnson said.

The former UK prime minister said Putin was the first who stated that if Ukraine joined NATO, it would provoke the Russian president to start a military invasion.

"This [decision to accept Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible – ed.] will be very difficult for some people in Russia to accept, but it should be like in the Bible, 'The power of faith lies in clarity','" Johnson summarised.

Background:

  • The issue of Ukraine's membership of the Alliance was on the agenda at NATO’s Vilnius Summit in July 2023.
  • The NATO Summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies indicated that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when conditions are met".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: