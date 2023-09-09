All Sections
We need to see clear NATO's signal about readiness to accept Ukraine – Johnson

European PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 21:46

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not believe it is possible to reach a compromise with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the solution to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Source: Johnson during the Yalta European Strategy forum on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Undoubtedly, we all want peace as soon as possible. We all pray for peace. However, we understand that we will not get peace through agreements with Putin. Prigozhin wanted to reach an agreement with Putin and you see how it all turned out," Boris Johnson believes.

Details: Johnson said NATO's unwillingness to accept Ukraine is what caused the current war.

"Everything would have been different if we had been much clearer in our position. But we said one thing while thinking about another, and this led to a tragedy. And now we have to say it clearly – we want Ukraine to become a NATO member as soon as possible. As soon as possible," Johnson said.

The former UK prime minister said Putin was the first who stated that if Ukraine joined NATO, it would provoke the Russian president to start a military invasion.

"This [decision to accept Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible – ed.] will be very difficult for some people in Russia to accept, but it should be like in the Bible, 'The power of faith lies in clarity','" Johnson summarised.

Background:

  • The issue of Ukraine's membership of the Alliance was on the agenda at NATO’s Vilnius Summit in July 2023.
  • The NATO Summit agreed to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan for Ukraine's path to the Alliance. At the same time, the allies indicated that they would invite Ukraine to join NATO "when conditions are met".

