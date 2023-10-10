Explosions heard as Russian Shahed drones attack Odesa Oblast

Russian forces deployed Shahed drones to launch an attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 October.

Source: Dumskaya, an Odesa-based news outlet

Details: Dumskaya reported that Ukrainian air defence forces have been activated. Local residents can hear the sounds of drones, missiles, and explosions.

Advertisement:

There is no information about the consequences of the attack.

Earlier Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of Russian forces launching drone attacks on southern Ukraine on the evening of Monday 9 October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!