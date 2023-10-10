Explosions heard as Russian Shahed drones attack Odesa Oblast
Russian forces deployed Shahed drones to launch an attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 9-10 October.
Source: Dumskaya, an Odesa-based news outlet
Details: Dumskaya reported that Ukrainian air defence forces have been activated. Local residents can hear the sounds of drones, missiles, and explosions.
There is no information about the consequences of the attack.
Earlier Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of Russian forces launching drone attacks on southern Ukraine on the evening of Monday 9 October.
