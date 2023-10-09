Ukraine's Air Force reports threat of drone attacks in southern Ukraine
Monday, 9 October 2023, 22:23
Ukraine’s Air Force reported a threat of Russian forces launching drone attacks on southern Ukraine on the evening of Monday 9 October.
Source: Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "[We recorded – ed.] the movement of enemy UAVs from the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast and Mykolaiv Oblast (the direction may change)!
Head for shelter if the air-raid warning is announced!"
Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.
