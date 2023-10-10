All Sections
White House: US has no plans to deploy troops to Israel

European PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 09:09

The United States has no intention of sending troops to Israel, which has been attacked by Hamas.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications and White House spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda, citing CNN

Quote: "There's no intention to put US boots on the ground," Kirby stated.

Details: However, the official noted that US President Joe Biden "always makes sure that we are protecting and defending our national security interests wherever those interests are, including, particularly in that part of the world".

Kirby added that the first tranche of additional US security assistance to Israel in response to Hamas attacks was on its way as of Monday evening, 9 October.

"We fully expect that there will be additional requests for security systems from Israel as they continue to expend munitions in this fight, and we will stay in lockstep with them."

Background: On 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had earlier suffered a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The Pentagon announced the redeployment of US warships, including an aircraft carrier and additional aircraft, closer to the eastern Mediterranean following the Hamas attack.

