Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine's forces

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 17 October 2023, 18:48
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States and said that the ATACMS missiles have proven themselves to be efficient on the battlefield. 

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address published on social networks

Quote: "Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Thanks to everyone who helps! And today, a special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are fulfilled pretty accurately – the ATACMS have shown themselves well." 

Earlier, the American edition of The Wall Street Journal reported that over the last few days, the US has secretly sent "a small number of missiles" to Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces used long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes on two air bases in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October.

