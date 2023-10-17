All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine's forces

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 17 October 2023, 18:48
Zelenskyy confirms use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine's forces
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States and said that the ATACMS missiles have proven themselves to be efficient on the battlefield. 

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address published on social networks

Quote: "Thank you to everyone who is fighting and working for Ukraine! Thanks to everyone who helps! And today, a special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are fulfilled pretty accurately – the ATACMS have shown themselves well." 

Advertisement:

Earlier, the American edition of The Wall Street Journal reported that over the last few days, the US has secretly sent "a small number of missiles" to Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces used long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes on two air bases in the occupied cities of Berdiansk and Luhansk on the night of 16-17 October.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Please join our YouTube channel!

Advertisement:

Russia's losses near Avdiivka may be among worst in 2023 – UK Defence Intelligence

Presidents of the US and China to meet in November – AP

Air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine

Ukraine's Defence Forces advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast – ISW

Israeli ground forces enter Gaza Strip

​​Ukraine's Intelligence: Russia prepares information attack against Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:21
Lukashenko invites Hungary's Orbán to Belarus; Orbán's press service says he will consider coming
16:36
White House on Gaza: US is "not drawing red lines for Israel"
15:54
Germany prepared to deploy over 1,000 troops to the Middle East
15:40
Lithuanian Foreign Minister mocks Russian diplomatic official's threats
15:22
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 civilians
15:11
Biden comments on US strikes on targets in eastern Syria
15:07
Ukrainian President's Office says first session of preparatory meeting for peace formula summit is over
13:56
Military aid to Ukraine results in higher revenues for US defence companies
13:42
Armenia participates in Peace Formula meeting for first time
13:07
Russia's losses near Avdiivka may be among worst in 2023 – UK Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement: