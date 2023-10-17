Euro 2024 qualification: Ukraine beats Malta 3:1

The Ukrainian national team has won a football match against Malta with a score of 3:1, which increases Ukraine's chances of reaching Euro 2024.

Source: Suspilne Sport

Details: Eleven minutes into the match, Ukraine allowed a goal from outside the penalty area.

However, in the 38th minute, the Yellow-Blues equalised the score thanks to an own goal from the opponent.

The national team took the lead in the 43rd minute of the match, as Artem Dovbyk scored from the penalty spot.

Mykhailo Mudryk scored the third goal against Malta at the end of the match.

This victory allowed Ukraine to move up to second place in the group standings with 13 points (Italy has 10 points and one game less). Ukraine will play the decisive match for direct access to Euro 2024 against Italy on 20 November.

