Biden plans to ask Israeli leaders some tough questions, but "as a friend"

European PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 08:35

US President Joe Biden will ask "tough questions" during meetings with Israeli leaders during his trip to the Middle East.

Source: Reuters, citing John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, on board Air Force One during a flight to Tel Aviv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "He'll be asking some tough questions, he'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel, but he'll be asking some questions of them," Kirby said.

Details: Kirby refused to specify what questions Biden intends to ask other than "what their plans are going forward".

Background:

