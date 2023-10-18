Biden plans to ask Israeli leaders some tough questions, but "as a friend"
US President Joe Biden will ask "tough questions" during meetings with Israeli leaders during his trip to the Middle East.
Source: Reuters, citing John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, on board Air Force One during a flight to Tel Aviv, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "He'll be asking some tough questions, he'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel, but he'll be asking some questions of them," Kirby said.
Details: Kirby refused to specify what questions Biden intends to ask other than "what their plans are going forward".
Background:
- Biden is expected to visit the country on Wednesday.
- Earlier, Biden held telephone conversations with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas, Head of the Palestinian National Authority.
