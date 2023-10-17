Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, 18 October.

Source: CNN; Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary

Details: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden's visit early on Tuesday morning in Israel.

Jean-Pierre added that President Biden will travel to Israel to show his unwavering support and consult on the next steps.

Then, President Biden will go to Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, the president of Egypt and the president of the Palestinian Authority, the White House Press Secretary said.

Biden will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and will discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.

Background:

On 16 October, it was revealed that the White House is not ruling out the possibility that the US military might have to help free hostages held by Hamas.

On the same day, it became known that the US military had selected about 2,000 troops to prepare for potential deployments to support Israel.

Earlier, it was reported that US President Joe Biden had held separate phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas amid Israel's preparations for an operation in the Gaza Strip.

