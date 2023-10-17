All Sections
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 03:14
US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, 18 October.

Source: CNN; Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary

Details: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Biden's visit early on Tuesday morning in Israel.

Jean-Pierre added that President Biden will travel to Israel to show his unwavering support and consult on the next steps.

Then, President Biden will go to Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, the president of Egypt and the president of the Palestinian Authority, the White House Press Secretary said.

Biden will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and will discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.

Background: 

