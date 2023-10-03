Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania agree to move inspections of Ukrainian grain to Klaipėda port

During the next two days, veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control from the Ukrainian-Polish border will be transferred to the port of Klaipeda in Lithuania for all agricultural cargoes bound for this port.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food; Polish Minister of Agriculture Robert Telus, cited by European Pravda

Details: The agreement will galvanise transit through Poland.

Advertisement:

"We have agreed on a crucial issue. Effective Wednesday, inspections of Ukrainian grain transiting through Lithuania will be moved from the Ukrainian-Polish border to Lithuanian territory, to a Lithuanian port," the Polish minister said, as reported by Polish RMF 24.

The official noted that "this is a good thing in building this transit, in building this solidarity corridor that we, as Poland, have built in Europe".

The Ukrainian ministry noted that Ukraine had proposed to move veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control from the Ukrainian-Polish border to a Lithuanian port and that the governments of Poland and Lithuania supported such a control mechanism and considered it a constructive step.

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that Lithuania would take over phytosanitary inspections of grain cargoes transiting through Poland from Ukraine.

This change in procedure is expected to allow more Ukrainian grain to be exported through Poland.

Earlier, reports emerged that Poland was still evaluating Ukraine's proposals on licensing agricultural goods.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!