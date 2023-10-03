All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Czechia supports launching talks on Ukraine's accession to EU soon

European PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 12:38

Czechia believes that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should begin this autumn or early next year.

Source: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv; ČTK has obtained his statement, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If Ukraine is in the European Union, it will be a clear guarantee of security because the European Union is also a peaceful project. However, Ukraine will indeed have to undergo changes and adapt its legislation to EU law. This is a long way to go," Lipavský said.

Advertisement:

Details: The official said Czechia's position is clear: EU accession talks with Ukraine should commence in autumn or early next year.

"This is a technical process that will assess Ukraine's readiness. It will become clear what Ukraine still needs to work on," the Czech diplomat said.

The minister stressed that Europe has an interest in Ukraine adopting all the necessary standards and adapting its legal system.

Lipavský said the meeting of EU ministers in Kyiv was not just symbolic. "This is a practical example of the fact that we are discussing practical solutions on the ground, in a country under a brutal Russian attack, on what we can do next to ensure peace in Europe," the minister said.

Background: 

  • In late October, the European Commission is expected to issue an enlargement report, providing its assessment of whether Ukraine has implemented the seven recommendations it received with the candidate status in June last year.
  • The implementation of the recommendations is crucial for the opening of accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU.
  • In a conversation with the new EU Ambassador, Katarína Mathernová, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to fulfil the seven criteria of the European Commission within a month.
  • Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that there is a general consensus in the EU to open accession talks between Ukraine and the EU, albeit that work with the capitals will precede the final decision.

Read also: Mission Not Accomplished: Start of EU Accession Negotiations Still at Risk

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: