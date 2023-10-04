All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bridge rebuilt with Estonian funds opened in Zhytomyr Oblast

European PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 11:28

A rebuilt bridge, the reconstruction of which was carried out thanks to Estonia, has been opened in the city of Malyn, Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, as reported by European Pravda

Tsahkna, who attended the opening ceremony as part of his visit to Ukraine, said that this is the second reconstruction project in Ukraine with Estonian funds.

Advertisement:

The city of Malyn stands on the Irsha River; the bridge is a crossing between its two parts. The previous bridge was destroyed on 6 March 2022 as a result of a Russian missile strike.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In late August, a kindergarten was opened in Irpen, completely restored with Lithuanian funds. The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda came to the opening.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

Rescue workers complete rubble removal of school in Nikopol: 4 people killed

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: