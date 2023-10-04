Bridge rebuilt with Estonian funds opened in Zhytomyr Oblast

A rebuilt bridge, the reconstruction of which was carried out thanks to Estonia, has been opened in the city of Malyn, Zhytomyr Oblast.

Source: Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, as reported by European Pravda

Tsahkna, who attended the opening ceremony as part of his visit to Ukraine, said that this is the second reconstruction project in Ukraine with Estonian funds.

The second reconstruction project in 🇺🇦 by 🇪🇪 is ready and we won’t stop!



Today I was very honored to open the Malyn bridge in Zhytomyr 🇺🇦#rebuildukraine #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/J4A2oTrtD9 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) October 3, 2023

The city of Malyn stands on the Irsha River; the bridge is a crossing between its two parts. The previous bridge was destroyed on 6 March 2022 as a result of a Russian missile strike.

In late August, a kindergarten was opened in Irpen, completely restored with Lithuanian funds. The President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda came to the opening.

