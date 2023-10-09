Zelenskyy to visit Romania on 10 October

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will visit Romania for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 10 October.

Iohannis will welcome Zelenskyy in the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest. The Ukrainian president plans to visit Romania on the country’s invitation.

"The visit confirms constant unconditional support of Ukraine by Romania in the context of the illegal Russian war against Ukraine, as well as the special nature of bilateral relations between Romania and Ukraine, their potential and the necessity of discussion on the highest level of projects and issues with mutual interest," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian and Romanian leaders will discuss the strengthening of support for Kyiv in its resistance against the Russian aggression, the security situation in the region and in the Black Sea and "the necessary steps for its regulation, as well as the development of the bilateral cooperation".

The issue of "total respect for the rights of national minorities" was separately mentioned in the statement of the administration of the Romanian President. This is likely in reference to Bucharest’s complaints about the Ukrainian law on national minorities, as well as about its long-standing unwillingness to reject the artificial "Moldovan language".

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu previously said he would travel to Kyiv to conclude negotiations on further exports of Ukrainian grain to Romania.

President Iohannis met with President Zelenskyy, the European Commission President and Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in the United States in September. At the time, Iohannis said that the problem with Ukrainian grain imports could be solved by creating a bilateral permit system.

