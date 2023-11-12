All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finland sees increase in attempts to enter the country from Russia without appropriate documents

European PravdaSunday, 12 November 2023, 19:03
Finland sees increase in attempts to enter the country from Russia without appropriate documents
Raja-Joosepin Russian Border Crossing in Lapland, Finland. Photo: Getty Images

In recent months, an exceptionally large number of people without required entry documents have tried to enter Finland through checkpoints on the country's southeastern border.

Source: the Finnish Border Guard, as reported by European Pravda, with reference to Yle, the Finnish Public Service Media Company

Details: A total of 91 undocumented migrants have tried to enter Finland on its eastern border since August. These are third-country nationals who used Russia as a transit country and applied for asylum in Finland.

Advertisement:

They did not have the visa they needed to enter the country.

According to the Finnish Border Guard Service, the Russian authorities used to prevent people from entering Finland if they did not have visas. They said that this has changed in the recent months.

The Border Guard Service said that people are trying to enter Finland without the necessary documents on purpose, and speculated that organised international crime networks might be behind this.

At the same time, the number of unauthorised border crossings has not changed dramatically, and the overall situation on the border is calm, said Lieutenant Colonel Jukka Lukkari, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard of Southeastern Finland.

Background:

  • Finland’s Border Guard Service banned people travelling from Russia by bicycles from entering Finland at checkpoints in the country’s southeast.
  • Finland also banned the entry of cars with Russian number plates.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: