Finland will also not allow cars with Russian number plates

Finland is planning to ban the entry of cars with Russian number plates, as the Baltic States have previously done.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Yle TV and Radio company

Details: Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen is to announce Finland's willingness to follow the EU's general tougher line on 15 September.

The decision is based on the European Commission's policy, whose recommendations for implementation were issued a week ago. By banning the entry of cars registered in Russia, the European Commission aims to prevent sanctions evasion.

At a briefing on 13 September, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna explained that the restrictions have a greater effect when applied together, and this increases the price Russia pays for the war.

Yle stated that cars with fewer than 10 people inside that are registered in Russia will no longer be able to cross the border. There are some exceptions to this rule. It is not reported when the ban will come into force.

Finland has tightened its visa policy because of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. Traffic on the eastern border has decreased, but it still remains relatively busy.

Background:

It was reported on 13 September that cars with Russian number plates could still enter Finland and that reports of car confiscations were not true.

The European Commission shared clarifications on 8 September on the long-standing restrictions on the import and export of goods to and from Russia. It clarified that the ban includes cars and certain goods, regardless of whether they are personal belongings of travellers.

