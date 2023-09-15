All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finland will also not allow cars with Russian number plates

Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:56
Finland will also not allow cars with Russian number plates
Photo: RBC

Finland is planning to ban the entry of cars with Russian number plates, as the Baltic States have previously done.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Yle TV and Radio company

Details: Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen is to announce Finland's willingness to follow the EU's general tougher line on 15 September.

Advertisement:

The decision is based on the European Commission's policy, whose recommendations for implementation were issued a week ago. By banning the entry of cars registered in Russia, the European Commission aims to prevent sanctions evasion.

At a briefing on 13 September, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna explained that the restrictions have a greater effect when applied together, and this increases the price Russia pays for the war.

Yle stated that cars with fewer than 10 people inside that are registered in Russia will no longer be able to cross the border. There are some exceptions to this rule. It is not reported when the ban will come into force.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Finland has tightened its visa policy because of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. Traffic on the eastern border has decreased, but it still remains relatively busy.

Background:

  • It was reported on 13 September that cars with Russian number plates could still enter Finland and that reports of car confiscations were not true.
  • The European Commission shared clarifications on 8 September on the long-standing restrictions on the import and export of goods to and from Russia. It clarified that the ban includes cars and certain goods, regardless of whether they are personal belongings of travellers.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Hackers break into Russian database with data on hundreds of millions of flights

Budanov: 9 people killed in attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

People not ready to spend money on anything other than weapons – Zelenskyy on elections

Canada to join process of training Ukrainians on F-16s – Canadian PM

Zaluzhnyi speaks with Milley's successor for the first time

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:19
Russian army suffers high staff turnover in Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
09:56
VIDEOSiren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
09:49
Air defence destroys 14 out of 15 Russian attack drones overnight
09:33
Over 500 more Russians killed in Ukraine
09:26
US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine
09:15
US appoints head of Ukraine aid oversight team
09:03
PHOTOExplosions thunder in Sevastopol, missile wreckage falls from sky
09:00
A wild, wild world: what is rewilding and why is it part of Ukraine's future?
08:31
Russians cannot accept loss of positions near Andriivka – General Staff report
07:43
12 Shahed drones downed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: infrastructure facility damaged
All News
Advertisement: