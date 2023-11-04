All Sections
Ukraine exported 100 million tonnes of goods through Solidarity Lanes – European Commission President

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 19:40
Photo: President’s Office

Ukraine exported more than 100 million tonnes of goods through Solidarity Lanes, most of which are agricultural products.

Source: This was stated by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a joint meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "Solidarity Lanes allowed Ukraine to export more than 100 million tonnes of goods. Most of them are agricultural products. Therefore, Ukraine feeds the world in these times of deficit," said the head of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen also added that in 16 months, the Solidarity Lanes have brought Ukraine €42 billion.

According to her, Solidarity Lanes are important, as 65% of Ukrainian agricultural products are exported through them. That is why the EU continues to invest in railway, road and border crossings with Ukraine in order to expand them.

Background: US$1 billion will be raised from EU states and international partners within the framework of the Solidarity Lanes initiative, announced by the European Union in May 2022 in order to facilitate export of Ukrainian grain. 

