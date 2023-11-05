All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


War with Hamas will cost Israel over US$50 billion

Economichna PravdaSunday, 5 November 2023, 13:50
 

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The conflict with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip will cost Israel about US$51 billion.

Source: Israeli newspaper Calcalist, citing preliminary data from the Israeli Finance Ministry

Advertisement:

Details: The report noted that this estimate follows the assumption that the war will last from 8 to 12 months and will be limited to Gaza, without the full participation of Lebanese Hezbollah, Iran or Yemen, and that about 350,000 Israelis drafted into the military reserves will soon resume their employment.

The ministry considers the estimate of Israeli shekels (ILS) 200 billion (US$51 billion), or about 10% of Israel's GDP, to be optimistic.

Half the costs are reportedly attributed to defence, amounting to about ILS 1 billion (roughly US$252.2 million) daily. Another ILS 40-60 billion (US$10.09-15.13 billion) will be accounted for by loss of income, ILS 17-20 billion (US$4.28-5.04 billion) by compensation to businesses, and ILS 10-20 billion (roughly US$2.52-5.04 billion) by rehabilitation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: