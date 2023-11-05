All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Identified by cross pendant: Yurii Hlodan, whose family was killed by a Russian missile in Odesa, dies at front

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 5 November 2023, 15:02

Yurii Hlodan, whose family was killed in April 2022 by a Russian missile that destroyed the Tiras residential area in Odesa, was killed in the combat zone. 

After losing his family, Yurii decided to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  

On 5 November, his colleague Oleksandr Yakovenko reported that Yurii was killed at the front.

Advertisement:

Oleksandr is a co-owner of a pastry shop in Odesa, where Hlodan previously worked. 

 
Photo:Archive of Yurii Hlodan

Recalling the tragic day when Yurii lost his family, Oleksandr says that Easter in 2022 was the pastry chef’s first day off. The man spent time with his family, stepped out to the store, and when he returned – "his world was destroyed".

A Russian missile hit the house where Yurii's family lived. The tragedy took the lives of Kira, his three-month-old daughter, her mother Valeriia and grandmother Liudmyla.

"He acted like a worthy man of the Ukrainian nation – he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. First Azov, then the 3rd Assault [Brigade]. Today (on 5 November – ed.) we learned that he died defending his nation. Great tribute to this person with a big heart," Oleksandr Yakovenko wrote.

In April 2022, the man admitted that the service is not easy, because professionalism requires time and training.

"Time is short, the enemy is not waiting. The thing is that there is a war here, we are not painting grass with a ruler. Make a mistake – and you are [dead or injured]. It's very painful to lose your brothers-in-arms, and it's sad to realise that you could have been in their place, or you could actually be the next one," the man told Suspilne at the time.

Yurii Hlodan was killed in battle. His body was identified by his cross. 

 

Screenshot of Oleksandr Yakovenko's conversations with a family friend and partner in the Make My Cake project

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

All News
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: