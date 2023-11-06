Ukroboronprom to produce 60% more weapons by end of year than in 2022

Ukroboronprom, a Ukrainian state-owned arms manufacturer, will increase weapons production by 62% compared to last year in the four quarters of 2023.

Source: Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Smetanin says that Ukroboronprom fully implements production plans and expects new contracts from the Ministry of Defence.

Quote: "Our first priority is ammunition, the second is drones and the third is armoured vehicles. And, of course, ATGMs and anti-aircraft defence. We are ready to manufacture even more weapons, so we expect new contracts.

In terms of volumes, in the four quarters of 2023, we will increase production by 62% compared to last year," Smetanin said.

