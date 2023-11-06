All Sections
Sanctioned Russian Foreign Minister asks to come to OSCE meeting in North Macedonia

European PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 22:47

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is under sanctions due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, has asked for permission to attend a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Skopje.

Source: This was announced on Monday by North Macedonian Foreign Minister Buyar Osmani, whose country now chairs the OSCE, as reported by European Pravda with reference to AFP

Details: Osmani says he received a letter from Lavrov, who "demanded to ensure his presence in Skopje". The North Macedonian foreign minister claimed that "there are several problems in connection with this request".

Among other things, the airspace of his country and all neighbouring states is closed to Russian aircraft because of the European Union's sanctions against the Russian Federation, so "it is necessary to make certain logistical efforts" for Lavrov's participation.

Osmani pointed out that, according to the rules of the OSCE, all 57 member countries should be present at the ministerial meeting.

"However, this will depend on the decisions made in the coming days. I hope that we will all be able to be present in Skopje," he concluded.

At last year's OSCE ministerial meeting, hosted by Poland, Warsaw refused to let Lavrov into the country. The move drew the ire of Moscow, which called the refusal "unprecedented and provocative".

Ukraine has repeatedly called for the exclusion of Russia from the OSCE. Last month, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia was now "killing" the organisation, adding that he could "easily imagine" it without Russian presence.

Advertisement: