We must not forget about Ukraine because of Middle East; if Ukraine loses, we will lose too – EU High Representative

European PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 22:45

Josep Borrell, EU's High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on the world to prevent the decline of attention to Ukraine and the unity of its allies in its support, stressing that the future of Europe depends on the outcome of this war.

Source: Borrell in an address at the 2023 conference of EU ambassadors, European Pravda reports

Details: Borrell noted that although the war in the Middle East is now among the top priorities of the European Union, Russia's war against Ukraine remains an equally important challenge.

Quote: "Don't forget about Ukraine. More than ever, Ukraine is in [a] struggle to fight against the Russian aggression. If Ukraine loses, we lose. We need to keep our unanimity and our unity in supporting Ukraine. We are the first provider of support to Ukraine. We are, more than the United States, you know the figures," said Josep Borrell, addressing European diplomats.

He said that the work on the prospect of EU membership, programmes of economic and financial support, military assistance through the European Peace Fund, bilateral cooperation, and security guarantees are the main priorities of the union.

"You know, the Russian losses are very important, but Russia can re-power. It is ready to sacrifice even more men and equipment without any concern about the human cost of that. Before Putin, Stalin believed that quantity is itself a source of quality, as [if] human life had no meaning and no value. What is unbearable for the Ukrainians in terms of human costs is maybe bearable for the Russians in the short term," Borrell said.

"So, the only solution is to continue engaging supporting Ukraine and remaining united on that. Because our core values are at stake," he stressed.

The EU's chief diplomat also added that since the application for EU membership, Ukraine has been pushing forward the whole line of candidate countries that started this process earlier.

"And the whole queue will move. And I think that we have to recover the time that we have lost in an endless process of membership," Borrell asserted.

Borrell also spoke in detail about the priorities of the European Union regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

At the beginning of the speech, the EU's top diplomat expressed the view that the coming months will be decisive for the future of the world.

Support UP or become our patron!

