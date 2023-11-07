All Sections
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine

Tuesday, 7 November 2023, 13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
Photo: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Open Society Foundations, an organisation founded by George Soros and currently headed by Alexander Soros Jr., plans to implement new projects in Ukraine to support Ukrainians during the full-scale war.

Source: Soros during a meeting with Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

"Open Society Foundations plans to launch new projects. We discussed our priority needs," Shmyhal said at the end of the meeting.

The prime minister said the priorities included:

  • economic recovery
  • rebuilding
  • the social sphere
  • programmes to support small and medium-sized businesses, particularly veteran businesses.

Shmyhal also said mine clearance, energy and logistics were long-term areas of cooperation.

"We focused separately on establishing justice. We must hold Russia accountable and make it pay, particularly by confiscating frozen assets in the West," Shmyhal said, without elaborating on the details.

Background: 

  • Open Society Foundations has been working in Ukraine since 1990.

