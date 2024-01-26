"Stress-induced illness": Internet-famous Ukrainian cat falls sick after Russian attack on Kharkiv – photo

Internet-famous Ukrainian cat Stepan has fallen sick after a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 23 January.

The cat’s owner said on her Instagram that the cat has had three injections and is now being treated with medications at home.

"I started feeling poorly because of stress caused by the horrible attack. Everything seems okay right now, the best doctors are monitoring my condition. My mom takes me to the hospital every day. Thank you to everyone who said they were worried about me. Everything will be okay," the post on Stepan’s Instagram page said.

Earlier, Stepan appeared on the cover of Times Monaco, and even proposed to his beloved Stephaniia (also a cat).

Stepan got sick as a result of the stress following the Russian attack on Kharkiv All Photos: @loveyoustepan on Instagram

In 2022, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture appointed Stepan the cat to protect Ukrainian culture.

Stepan thanked his followers for their support

