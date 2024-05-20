All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downs all 29 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Iryna BalachukMonday, 20 May 2024, 08:08
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 19-20 May, all of which were destroyed. They also bombarded Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As a result of combat efforts, all 29 Shahed attack drones have been shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv oblasts."

Details: The Russians reportedly launched the Shahed drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.

Background:

It was reported earlier that the Russians had attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones overnight.

