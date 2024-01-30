All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Confiscated funds of sanctioned persons go to Ukraine's state budget for the first time

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 21:36
Confiscated funds of sanctioned persons go to Ukraine's state budget for the first time
Volodymyr Saldo. Screenshot

Ukraine's state budget has received more than UAH 32 million (US$842,500) of funds confiscated from sanctioned persons thanks to a court decision.

Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund

Quote: "Today, for the first time, the sanctions money is starting to work for the state. More than UAH 32 million has already been transferred to the state budget. These are the personal funds of such collaborators as Vorona and Saldo, and the funds from the company of Russian oligarch Deripaska," Koval wrote.

Advertisement:

"The Fund, having received the court decision, is taking measures to manage and dispose of the recovered assets as efficiently as possible. This includes initiating the lifting of previously imposed arrests," he added.

Reminder:

  • In May 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ruled to confiscate part of assets belonging to Saldo, who headed the occupation administration of Kherson.
  • In February 2023, it was reported that Ukraine had nationalised the factories owned by Oleg Deripaska, the sanctioned Russian oligarch, worth UAH 10 billion (US$264 million).
  • Dmytro Vorona, Former Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine (2012-2014), began working as a freelance adviser to the "head" of occupied Crimea in 2018, and in 2020, he served as the head of the development corporation of the so-called "Republic of Crimea".
  • In September 2022, he was appointed an adviser to the so-called "head of the Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration" operating in the temporarily occupied territories. He is now a Russian "senator" from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated Vorona's assets late in July 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: