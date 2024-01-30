Confiscated funds of sanctioned persons go to Ukraine's state budget for the first time

Ukraine's state budget has received more than UAH 32 million (US$842,500) of funds confiscated from sanctioned persons thanks to a court decision.

Source: Vitalii Koval, Head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund

Quote: "Today, for the first time, the sanctions money is starting to work for the state. More than UAH 32 million has already been transferred to the state budget. These are the personal funds of such collaborators as Vorona and Saldo, and the funds from the company of Russian oligarch Deripaska," Koval wrote.

"The Fund, having received the court decision, is taking measures to manage and dispose of the recovered assets as efficiently as possible. This includes initiating the lifting of previously imposed arrests," he added.

In May 2023, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine ruled to confiscate part of assets belonging to Saldo, who headed the occupation administration of Kherson.

In February 2023, it was reported that Ukraine had nationalised the factories owned by Oleg Deripaska, the sanctioned Russian oligarch, worth UAH 10 billion (US$264 million).

Dmytro Vorona, Former Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine (2012-2014), began working as a freelance adviser to the "head" of occupied Crimea in 2018, and in 2020, he served as the head of the development corporation of the so-called "Republic of Crimea".

In September 2022, he was appointed an adviser to the so-called "head of the Zaporizhzhia military-civilian administration" operating in the temporarily occupied territories. He is now a Russian "senator" from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The High Anti-Corruption Court confiscated Vorona's assets late in July 2023.

