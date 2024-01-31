All Sections
US Treasury Secretary: Congress inaction could "hand victory" to Putin

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 19:56
US Treasury Secretary: Congress inaction could hand victory to Putin
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on April 21, 2022. Photo: Janet Yellen on X (Twitter)

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to urge Congress to "act quickly" to provide additional support for Ukraine and warns that inaction will "hand a victory" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Fox News, citing the text of a speech that Yellen is expected to give at a meeting with European Commission Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis; European Pravda reports

Quote from Yellen’s speech: "Europe has been a key partner in the effort to impose increasing costs on Russia through putting in place multiple sanctions packages, implementing a novel oil price cap, and cracking down on sanctions evasion.

In Ukraine, our financial support is inextricably linked to success on the battlefield. It helps underpin Ukraine’s war effort. Simply put, we cannot allow Ukraine to run out of money before it runs out of ammunition."

Currently, the Biden administration is asking Congress to provide Ukraine with US$11.8 billion in additional budget support.

On Wednesday, Yellen is expected to call on Congress to "act quickly to provide support to Ukraine, including through direct budget assistance".

"Failure to act would hand a victory to President Putin and have unthinkable consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for our collective security," Yellen is expected to say.

According to Yellen, this support is "not charity" but an "investment" in the national security of the United States and its allies.

Reminder:

  • The White House is reportedly hoping that the United States will regain leadership in supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has stated that the situation regarding the stopping of American aid to Ukraine has had a certain impact on the battlefield.
  • Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his confidence that the US Congress would approve supplemental funding for Ukraine, despite the differences between the two parties on the issue of migration.

