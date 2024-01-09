Belgian PM promises to scale up support for Ukraine

On Tuesday, 9 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2024.

Source: European Pravda, citing De Croo on Twitter (X).

The Belgian prime minister noted that his conversation with Zelenskyy took place ahead of the EU summit on 1 February, where a decision on a four-year €50 billion programme to support Ukraine is expected to be made.

"The EU will further scale up its support to Ukraine. We will continue bringing our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses on its accession path. We stand with you, now and in the future," De Croo wrote.

The President's Office reported that Zelenskyy and De Croo discussed support for Ukraine in the context of the Belgian presidency of the EU Council, bilateral defence cooperation, and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As reported, Belgium took over the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union from Spain on 1 January 2024.

The Belgian and Ukrainian foreign ministers had previously discussed the fact that Ukraine's EU membership will be among the priorities during this period.

