All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Belgian PM promises to scale up support for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 20:36
Belgian PM promises to scale up support for Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

On Tuesday, 9 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2024.

Source: European Pravda, citing De Croo on Twitter (X).

The Belgian prime minister noted that his conversation with Zelenskyy took place ahead of the EU summit on 1 February, where a decision on a four-year €50 billion programme to support Ukraine is expected to be made.

Advertisement:

"The EU will further scale up its support to Ukraine. We will continue bringing our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses on its accession path. We stand with you, now and in the future," De Croo wrote.

The President's Office reported that Zelenskyy and De Croo discussed support for Ukraine in the context of the Belgian presidency of the EU Council, bilateral defence cooperation, and the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As reported, Belgium took over the six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union from Spain on 1 January 2024.

The Belgian and Ukrainian foreign ministers had previously discussed the fact that Ukraine's EU membership will be among the priorities during this period.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: