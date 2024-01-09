All Sections
Without Western support for Ukraine, Russians would be in Uzhhorod – Czech Deputy Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 21:44
The flag of Czechia. Photo: Getty Images

Czech Deputy Defence Minister Jan Jireš has rejected claims that further military assistance to Ukraine hinders a "diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict" during a debate in parliament on Tuesday, 9 January.

Source: ČTK, reported by European Pravda

Details: The discussions concerned the petitions of the anti-government group Czechia Against Poverty, which, in particular, demanded an end to the rhetoric that "the Czech Republic is at war" and a halt to the supply of military weapons to Ukraine.

The group's representative, Jindřich Reichl, who is also the head of the Czech extra-parliamentary party Right of Respect and Dignity, argued that a "diplomatic and peaceful resolution of the conflict" should be achieved in Ukraine.

To this, Jireš replied that the decision to end the war in Ukraine depends entirely on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin. "Enemy missiles will not fall on Czech territory if we help Ukraine defend its independence," he said.

He also pointed out that Russia itself has repeatedly spoken of fighting against the entire West.

Quote from Jireš: "There is no doubt that if we had not supported Ukraine militarily from the very beginning – the Czech Republic, Poland, almost all other European countries and other countries of the world – the Russian army would be in Kyiv or even in Uzhhorod today."

Background: As is known, amid the blocking of additional aid to Ukraine in the US Congress and delays in approving a four-year, €50 billion plan to support Kyiv, there are increasing calls in the EU for more active support for Kyiv this year.

Last week, for example, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski explained in detail why continued military support for Ukraine is in Europe's interest and why it is wrong to talk about "Ukraine fatigue" in the West.

