Macron and Zelenskyy react to death of French volunteers in Beryslav

European PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 14:12
Macron and Zelenskyy react to death of French volunteers in Beryslav
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have reacted to the deaths of two French volunteers in Kherson Oblast as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: Macron described the attack, which resulted in the deaths of volunteers, as a "cowardly and unworthy act."

"My thoughts are with their loved ones and injured colleagues. I express my solidarity with all the volunteers who join and help the population," the French president added.

Zelenskyy noted that this is another evidence that the Russian terror "knows no boundaries or victims' nationalities," and Ukraine will always be grateful to the French volunteers who came to help.

"My condolences go out to their loved ones. I wish speedy recovery to the others who were injured in this horrific attack," he added.

Background: On the evening of 1 February, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that two French volunteers had been killed and three others injured as a result of the Russian attack on Beryslav.

