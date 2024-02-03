Lithuania proposes to extend restrictions against Russian and Belarusian citizens

The Lithuanian government has approved amendments extending restrictions against Russian and Belarusian citizens until 2 May 2025.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: For the amendments to come into force, they must be approved by the Seimas (LIthuanian parliament) and the President of Lithuania.

Lithuania has suspended the issuance of visas and electronic resident status to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

Russian citizens are banned from entering Lithuania via the land border with some exceptions, and Russians without a residence permit are also prohibited from selling properties in Lithuania.

Acceptance of residence permit applications from Russian citizens has been temporarily suspended.

The government also proposes to introduce additional checks on Belarusian citizens arriving in Lithuania.

In particular, border guards will additionally assess whether the arrival of a Belarusian citizen poses a threat to public order, internal security, public health or international relations.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the war against Ukraine launched by Russia is still ongoing and the reasons for lifting the restrictions have not disappeared, BNS reports.

Background:

In January, the Lithuanian government banned military personnel, as well as border guards and police officers, from travelling to Russia, Belarus and China off-duty.

In November, Lithuania recognised more than 2,000 Belarusians and Russians as a threat to national security.

