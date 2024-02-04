Civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on residential area in Toretsk – photo
At least one civilian was killed and two injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) on 4 February.
Source: a report from Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The report noted that the Russians had attacked the city with artillery at around 13:00, hitting a residential area.
The two injured were taken to the nearest hospital for medical care.
Updated: According to the prosecutors, the Russians fired from artillery, killing a 58-year-old local man right in the street.
Two more civilians were injured: a 41-year-old man and a woman who were next to a residential building were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds to theirlimbs.
Projectile fragments have also damaged several adjacent buildings.
