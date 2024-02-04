All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on residential area in Toretsk – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 February 2024, 13:57
Civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on residential area in Toretsk – photo
The site of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

At least one civilian was killed and two injured in a Russian attack on the town of Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast) on 4 February.

Source: a report from Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The report noted that the Russians had attacked the city with artillery at around 13:00, hitting a residential area.

Advertisement:

The two injured were taken to the nearest hospital for medical care.

Updated: According to the prosecutors, the Russians fired from artillery, killing a 58-year-old local man right in the street.

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two more civilians were injured: a 41-year-old man and a woman who were next to a residential building were taken to hospital with shrapnel wounds to theirlimbs. 

Projectile fragments have also damaged several adjacent buildings.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Donetsk Oblast
People injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
Russians attack on 8 fronts; 63 clashes recorded – General Staff
Russian missile hits school in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: