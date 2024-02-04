Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil to represent Ukraine at 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
The results of the voting in the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, which took place the day before, were announced on Sunday, 4 February.
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.
A total of 1,167,000 viewers voted for contestants in the National Selection using Diia, a mobile app.
Reminder: The National Selection final took place on 3 February. The winner could not be announced due to a malfunction in the Diia app, so the organisers decided to extend the voting until 4 February.
Singer SKYLERR announced on 4 February that she would be withdrawing from the voting, as she believes that the app malfunction may have caused votes to be counted incorrectly.
Reference: The 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden. The first and second semi-finals will take place on 7 and 9 May (Ukraine will be performing in the first semi-final), and the grand final on 11 May.
