Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil to represent Ukraine at 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 February 2024, 19:45
Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil to represent Ukraine at 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona. Photo: Jerry Heil on Facebook

The results of the voting in the National Selection for Eurovision 2024, which took place the day before, were announced on Sunday, 4 February.

Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil will represent Ukraine at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

Results of the jury vote
 
Results of the audience vote
A total of 1,167,000 viewers voted for contestants in the National Selection using Diia, a mobile app.

Reminder: The National Selection final took place on 3 February. The winner could not be announced due to a malfunction in the Diia app, so the organisers decided to extend the voting until 4 February. 

Singer SKYLERR announced on 4 February that she would be withdrawing from the voting, as she believes that the app malfunction may have caused votes to be counted incorrectly. 

Reference: The 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Malmö, Sweden. The first and second semi-finals will take place on 7 and 9 May (Ukraine will be performing in the first semi-final), and the grand final on 11 May.

