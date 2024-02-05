All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian serviceman save border guard, using drone – video

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 14:40

Aerial reconnaissance saved a wounded serviceman of the Luhansk border guard unit, using a drone. The UAV showed him the direction of movement to safety.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Serhii Kupin sustained an injury during a battle on the Svatove front. Due to the excessively close proximity to the enemy, he could not be evacuated.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The distance to the enemy was too close: on one side – about 100 metres, on the other – 200, maybe 300. It wasn't possible to approach there safely. 

We saw that he had already crawled, covering some distance, and we suggested that he follow the drone to pull him to the point where the infantry could come out and meet him," says the aerial reconnaissance serviceman with the alias "Luh".

"Friend, have a drink and follow the drone," said the note attached to a cup of hot tea that was dropped next to the wounded border guard by the aerial reconnaissance of the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade.

The wounded border guard found it extremely difficult to move on his own, but he managed to crawl 700 metres to Ukrainian positions. Then, his comrades carried him away from the battlefield.

"I only wished to be evacuated quickly because I was scared, hungry, and cold, completely frozen," recalls the soldier. 

Currently, Serhii is undergoing treatment in one of the hospitals, gradually recovering, and expresses gratitude to the aerial scouts for their skill and compassion.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: