Ukrainian serviceman save border guard, using drone – video

Aerial reconnaissance saved a wounded serviceman of the Luhansk border guard unit, using a drone. The UAV showed him the direction of movement to safety.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Serhii Kupin sustained an injury during a battle on the Svatove front. Due to the excessively close proximity to the enemy, he could not be evacuated.

Quote: "The distance to the enemy was too close: on one side – about 100 metres, on the other – 200, maybe 300. It wasn't possible to approach there safely.

We saw that he had already crawled, covering some distance, and we suggested that he follow the drone to pull him to the point where the infantry could come out and meet him," says the aerial reconnaissance serviceman with the alias "Luh".

"Friend, have a drink and follow the drone," said the note attached to a cup of hot tea that was dropped next to the wounded border guard by the aerial reconnaissance of the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade.

The wounded border guard found it extremely difficult to move on his own, but he managed to crawl 700 metres to Ukrainian positions. Then, his comrades carried him away from the battlefield.

"I only wished to be evacuated quickly because I was scared, hungry, and cold, completely frozen," recalls the soldier.

Currently, Serhii is undergoing treatment in one of the hospitals, gradually recovering, and expresses gratitude to the aerial scouts for their skill and compassion.

