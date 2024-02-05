EU diplomatic chief visits Poland for talks on Ukraine

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Poland on 5 February for talks, including discussions on Ukraine.

In Warsaw, Borrell has scheduled bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski and representatives of the Polish Defence Ministry "to discuss foreign & security policy priorities, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Quote: "Poland has shown remarkable solidarity providing support to Ukraine across all dimensions, including militarily," Borrell said.

In January, Borrell announced a visit to Kyiv in early February.

Earlier, Borrell admitted that the EU could supply Ukraine with just over 500,000 artillery shells by March, instead of the promised one million.

At the same time, the EU is facing delays in reforming the European Peace Facility, which they use to provide Ukraine with weaponry. This issue is likely to be resolved by March.

