All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU diplomatic chief visits Poland for talks on Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 14:13
EU diplomatic chief visits Poland for talks on Ukraine
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, arrived in Poland on 5 February for talks, including discussions on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Borrell on Twitter (Х)

In Warsaw, Borrell has scheduled bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski and representatives of the Polish Defence Ministry "to discuss foreign & security policy priorities, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Poland has shown remarkable solidarity providing support to Ukraine across all dimensions, including militarily," Borrell said.

Background:

  • In January, Borrell announced a visit to Kyiv in early February.
  • Earlier, Borrell admitted that the EU could supply Ukraine with just over 500,000 artillery shells by March, instead of the promised one million.
  • At the same time, the EU is facing delays in reforming the European Peace Facility, which they use to provide Ukraine with weaponry. This issue is likely to be resolved by March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: